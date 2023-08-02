Tyson_Feller Buncher Constructing Line.jpg

A photo from the recent Tyson Fire which burned in Benewah County in north Idaho.

 Photo provided by the Idaho Department of Lands

Nearly all territories under Idaho Department of Lands fire protection jurisdiction are currently in very high or extreme fire danger.

In a news release sent out this week, the department said crews have fought 172 fires this summer, most of which are human-caused or are being investigated as human-caused. Hot summer temperatures across the state have resulted in drier conditions and increased fire danger, the news release stated.

A helicopter takes fire-prevention measures during the recent Greer Fire near Orofino in north Idaho.

