ITD Work crew

An Idaho Transportation Department crew performs repair work on an overpass along eastbound Interstate 84 at Black Creek Road east of Boise, Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Idaho is receiving more than $30 million from the federal government to fund transportation and rural health care projects.

The news was announced Thursday in separate press releases.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments