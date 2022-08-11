Idaho is receiving more than $30 million from the federal government to fund transportation and rural health care projects.
The news was announced Thursday in separate press releases.
TREASURE VALLEY TRANSPORTATION GETTING BIG BOOST
The Ada County Highway District, city of Nampa and Valley Regional Transit are among the beneficiaries of $30.8 million awarded to Idaho from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, which aims to help advance projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, economic competitiveness and opportunity, partnership and collaboration, innovation, state of good repair, and mobility and community connectivity, the release said. Within these areas, the Department of Transportation considered how projects will improve accessibility for all travelers, bolster supply chain efficiency, and support racial equity and economic growth — especially in historically disadvantaged communities and areas of persistent poverty.
Ada County Highway District: The USDOT is giving the highway district $5 million for a planning project that will plan and design 12 multimodal transportation projects.
The 12 projects will total 10.5 miles in length and include filling in sidewalk gaps, signalizing crossings, implementing ADA accessible pedestrian ramps and signals, building multi-use paths and designated bike facilities, upgrading transit bus stops, and evaluating green stormwater infrastructure to prevent runoff from entering the Boise River.
The projects will improve accessibility — especially for residents without vehicles — lower transportation costs, and connect a large area of Boise and Garden City to parks, recreation areas and the Boise River Greenbelt.
City of Nampa: Canyon County's largest city will receive $5 million to benefit residents in the North Nampa Neighborhood.
The project aims to reduce the number of crashes in the neighborhood; there have been more than 450 in the last six years, the release said.
The improvements will include sidewalk expansion and modernization, the construction of shared-use paths, pedestrian pathway extension, a new pedestrian bridge, replacing an existing vehicular and pedestrian bridge, modernizing two railroad underpasses, and studying new transit services.
"New public transit stops will connect residents in this underserved community to essential services, grocery stores, schools, churches, and parks," the release said. "The pedestrian bridge will connect the neighborhood to a farmer’s market that is located on the other side of railroad tracks and will improve ADA access around assisted living facilities."
Valley Regional Transit: The valley's beleaguered public transit system will receive $8.4 million "to construct transit, pedestrian, and bicycle facilities along a 6.5-mile section of State Street/Highway 44 from downtown Boise to Bogart Lane," the release said.
The project will include accessible bus stops, on-route charging, real-time bus arrival displays, ticketing machines, lighting, a multi-use path, wheelchair ramps and access, and bicycle and additional street crossings, the release said. Additionally, transit, pedestrian, and bicycle facilities will be built and will benefit vulnerable populations by improving transit speed and reliability, enhancing accessibility and safety at and near transit stops, and increasing the comfort and ease of non-motorized and transit travel, the release said.
"The project will better connect low-income residents with employers, grocery stores, health care facilities, schools, recreational facilities, and other life-enhancing opportunities," the release said.
Idaho Transportation Department: ITD is receiving $12.4 million to improve transit-oriented infrastructure at four intersections with Highway 75 in the Wood River Valley.
RURAL HEALTH CARE IMPROVEMENTS
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding more than $3.5 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across Idaho, announced Thursday by Rudy Soto, USDA Rural Development director for Idaho.
“These Emergency Rural Health Care Grants are monumental for Idaho and the impacted communities who will now be able to build, renovate, and equip their health facilities as a result of this support,” Soto said in the release. “These grants are going to meaningfully improve the health and well-being of rural Idahoans that have long lacked access to high-quality and reliable healthcare services.”
Terry Reilly Community Health Clinics Inc.: The community health center with locations throughout the Treasure Valley is receiving $1 million to build a new clinic in Homedale.
Terry Reilly currently operates two clinics in Homedale: one dental and one for medical and behavioral health. "The new clinic will broaden the access to primary medical, dental, behavioral health care and pharmacy for the Homedale community and Owyhee County," the release said.
Valor Health Hospital: The 16-bed hospital in Emmett will use a grant worth more than $447,000 to recover revenue lot during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other entities receiving money include the Nez Perce Tribe ($1 million for a COVID-19 testing and vaccination facility that will also provide urgent care. The facility will also have an assisted living facility), the Adams County Health Center Inc. in Council ($1 million to replace the county's only community health center), and the Shoshone-Bannock Community Health Center in Fort Hall ($112,000 to establish monoclonal antibody therapy).