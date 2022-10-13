BOISE — Elaine Clegg’s brother-in-law bought a new truck recently. He had retired and planned to RV more.
But his plans changed when he suffered a stroke, causing him to permanently lose sight on the left side of his vision. He can no longer drive and depends on others to get where he needs to go in his suburban community.
For Clegg, executive director of Idaho Smart Growth and Boise City Council president, her brother-in-law's reality should be a challenge to cities all over the state to invest in transportation infrastructure that makes communities accessible to everyone.
“He’s in a place where it’s really, really difficult for him to get anywhere without driving, so, suddenly, he’s at retirement age, and he’s dependent on somebody else to do everything,” Clegg said Wednesday at the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance's 2022 Transportation Conference, held at the Capitol. “Is that really the kind of world we want to build for people?”
At the conference, Clegg highlighted some of the opportunities available for Idaho communities to receive funding for transportation improvements made possible by Congress’s passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which directs $1.2 trillion toward transportation projects.
In addition to making communities accessible, Clegg sees the money as an opportunity to prioritize building communities differently to decrease greenhouse gas emissions and stave off the worst effects of climate change. The law provides a significant amount of money over five years and includes 10 years of advanced authorizations, which gives Clegg hope.
“If we use it well, and use it right, that decade may be enough,” she said, referring to scientific studies that major emissions reductions need to happen in the next 10 years to keep global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius.
The law provides new local opportunities for communities to receive funding for transportation projects. Whereas previous federal infrastructure bills have directed nearly all of the money to state departments of transportation, the new law directs about two-thirds of the money toward those departments with the remainder available through grant applications from the federal government, Clegg said.
Some of the projects the law targets specifically are improving roads and bridges, improving airports and ports, bolstering electric vehicle charging networks, and investing in public transit, Clegg said.
The law includes 750% more funding for rail than previous infrastructure bills, Clegg said, calling it “an amazing amount more than rail has ever thought about having.”
A sizable chunk of that will go toward the northeastern United States' rail corridor, but that still leaves more for everywhere else, she said. Local leaders are hoping the money could be used to revive Amtrak rail service between Portland, Boise, and Salt Lake City, and possibly beyond, Clegg said.
The rail funding also includes money for inner city passenger rail, she said. The law aimed to address inequities in where transportation money is spent, she said.
“We have underfunded passenger rail, especially inner city passenger rail, for a long time,” Clegg said, “and this bill finally gives Amtrak the assets it needs to reestablish that.”
Public transit investments may also include modernization of transit vehicles and facilities to be more energy efficient, she said. Transit investments also encompass projects that improve safety for people as they make their way to transit stations, such as building sidewalks and pedestrian crossings.
Almost a quarter of the funding under the Highway Trust Fund formula goes toward the surface transportation block grant program which directs money toward regional metropolitan planning organizations for use as project seed money, Clegg said.
There are likely opportunities to shift how money from that program is spent, Clegg said. For example, in Ada County, 85% of money from that program goes toward maintaining roads, and 15% goes toward walking, biking, and transit, she said. A 2020 report from the Ada County Highway District said the percentage of money from that program put toward road maintenance is 82%.
“But that’s a policy decision by the board and can be changed with enough input from enough people saying, you know, ‘our priorities are different than that now; maybe we should be spending more of that on walking, biking, and transit,” she said.
Clegg also highlighted some new programs that offer “local access to competitive funding.” Separate from the funding managed through departments of transportation, communities can apply to specific federal programs for grants to fund local projects, Clegg said. One of these is the Safe Streets and Roads for All program in which entities can make plans for how to enhance bike and pedestrian safety in their communities by doing things such as creating streets that are accessible to all kinds of transportation, she said. She suggested that communities that do not currently have such a program plan apply to develop one, and those who already do should decide what kinds of things they would like to build, and apply for grants.
The RAISE program and the INFRA program are two examples of federal programs that got more funding through the new law and through which communities can apply for grants, Clegg said. Idaho received $30 million through RAISE this year for projects such as walking and biking improvements in Nampa, and transit improvements in Boise and the Wood River Valley, she said. The INFRA program deals more with freight improvements, she said.
Both of Idaho’s Senators, Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, voted for this bill, despite pushback, because they want Idaho communities to have access to grant programs like RAISE and INFRA, Clegg said.
“If you do decide to apply to one of these, know that and work with their staff people because their staff people will work to make sure that your application gets looked at fully,” she said.