BOISE — Elaine Clegg’s brother-in-law bought a new truck recently. He had retired and planned to RV more.

But his plans changed when he suffered a stroke, causing him to permanently lose sight on the left side of his vision. He can no longer drive and depends on others to get where he needs to go in his suburban community.

An EV charging station sits off Linder Road in Eagle on Wednesday.
New sidewalks, a turning lane, and a lighted crosswalk have recently been added along Northside Boulevard in front of East Canyon Elementary School in Nampa.
A car drives past a lighted crosswalk added along Northside Boulevard in front of East Canyon Elementary School in Nampa on Wednesday.

