BOISE — The Idaho Transportation Department is asking for input on the draft of the Idaho Transportation Improvement Program.
The draft is a seven-year plan of the state’s transportation improvements, according to a press release. All stakeholders are encouraged to participate.
Projects can range from large-scale interstate improvements to smaller projects like the installation of a new guardrail. The draft includes projects in all 44 counties and for several modes of transportation.
Find a breakdown of the draft plan at itd.idaho.gov/funding, as well as an interactive map that allows users to learn about projects by narrowing it down to specific categories and locations.
A few of the major projects in Southwest Idaho include:
- Idaho Highway 44 widening from ID-16 to Linder Road (fiscal year 2023)
- ID-44 widening from Star Road to ID-16 (FY24)
- ID-55 (Karcher Road) widening from Midway Road to Middleton Road (FY25)
- ID-55 (Karcher Road) widening from Indiana Avenue to Lake Avenue, and from Lake Avenue to Midway Road (FY27)
- ID-16 south passing lane, Freezeout Hill (FY25)
- ID-52 Snake River bridge replacement, Payette County (FY26)
Comments will be taken from July 1-31 and can be emailed to ITDcommunication@itd.idaho.gov or mailed to P.O. Box 7129 Boise, ID 83707. Paper copies of the draft Idaho Transportation Improvement Program will be provided upon request by contacting Aubrie Spence at 208-334-8119.
All comments will be reviewed and incorporated into the plan where appropriate, and responses will be sent in August once the comment period has ended.
After approval by the Idaho Transportation Board in September, the ITIP will then be submitted to the Federal Highway Administration, the Federal Transit Administration, and the Environmental Protection Agency in October.