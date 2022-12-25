Snowplows

As of last week, eight drivers crashed into snowplows on Idaho roads, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

 Idaho Transportation Department

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Idaho Transportation Department is reminding drivers to be mindful of snowplows as wintry road conditions persist throughout Idaho.

Drivers have caused eight crashes with snowplows so far this season, the ITD said in a press release issued last week. That nearly matches last year’s total of 11 snowplow-car crashes, “an increase from years past and a number that ITD does not want to repeat,” the release said.

Snowplow safety

This diagram submitted by the Idaho Transportation Department shows the proper distance passenger vehicles should be from snowplows when sharing the road.

Recommended for you

Load comments