BOISE —For the second straight year, Idaho has seen a decrease in fatal traffic accidents during the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day, a busy travel season known as the "100 Deadliest Days of Driving," the Idaho Transportation Department announced.
According to preliminary data from the ITD, 78 people were killed in crashes on Idaho roads this summer, down from 92 last year and 101 in 2018.
“It’s good to see a second year with a decrease in fatalities but we still have a lot of work to do,” ITD Office of Highway Safety Manager John Tomlinson said in a news release. The office has funded public service campaigns and three statewide law enforcement mobilizations aimed at enhancing traffic safety on Idaho roads.
ITD reported that the majority of the 78 people killed in crashes were in passenger vehicles, with 54 in automobiles, 20 on motorcycles, three pedestrians, and one on a bicycle.
Eighty-eight percent of the people killed in crashes died on rural roads, and 12% died on urban roads, ITD reported. Twenty-eight of those who died in passenger vehicle crashes weren't wearing seatbelts.