Sandpoint geese copy.jpg

Canada geese lounge on City Beach in Sandpoint on June 15. The city paid Wildlife Services, a federal agency, to kill 170 of the geese last month.

 Courtesy of Jane Fritz

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published June 29 in the Spokesman-Review.The city of Sandpoint had 170 geese killed last month because they were pooping on a public beach.

Mayor Shelby Rognstad did not respond to an interview request, but he provided a short comment as part of a written statement on the goose killing signed by city administrator Jennifer Stapleton.

Sandpoint geese 2 copy.jpg

Canada geese graze on City Beach in Sandpoint on June 15. The city paid Wildlife Services, a federal agency, to kill 170 of the geese last month.

Recommended for you

Load comments