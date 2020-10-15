BOISE — In a press conference Thursday, Gov. Little announced that for the 9th consecutive time, Idaho will stay in Stage 4 of its four-stage reopening plan for at least another two weeks.
"Idaho will continue to evaluate metrics every two weeks to determine if the state will move out of Stage 4," the governor said in a statement.
He called on Idahoans to continue to take precautions to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
"Our personal actions work better to slow the spread of coronavirus than anything else," he said. "Our personal actions are free of cost and a minor sacrifice relative to the rewards."
"This is about personal responsibility, something Idaho is all about," Little said. "Wear a mask. Watch your distance from others. Wash your hands. Do these things so our kids can stay in school, our loved ones stay safe, and our economy can continue to prosper."
The governor said currently, the greatest rates of spread are occurring in eastern Idaho, where hospitals are experiencing high numbers of hospitalizations for COVID-19, straining their resources.
“It seems like just yesterday, but this is actually our 29th press conference since March” on the coronavirus pandemic,” the governor commented. He’s also done 23 tele-town halls on it. Throughout, he said, the message has been constant, that our personal actions are the key to slowing the spread.
“We want to continue to lead the country in our economic momentum,” he said.
On Wednesday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported there were 645 new cases across the state, bringing the state total to 49,892 since March.
“We are seeing case numbers increase in Idaho and across the country,” Gov. Brad Little said. “The fall has brought on the dreaded COVID-19 fatigue.” But he said Idahoans can’t afford to let down their guard about the virus; that would jeopardize everything accomplished thus far to reopen Idaho’s economy.
In the current Stage 4 of reopening, all Idaho businesses can reopen, though precautions are urged including limiting capacity and following guidelines for social distancing, masking and more.
State epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn said in cases per 100,000, Idaho ranks high.
"Here is where we sit now in Idaho," she said, displaying a national map showing the highest rates concentrated in the central part of the country, but including Idaho. "We are 7th highest risk level if you look at the state as a whole."
Within the state, southeastern Idaho counties are getting hit the hardest, she said. Those aged 18-29 have by far the highest rate of infection right now, she said. "We're just seeing across the board the greatest rise in that age group," Hahn said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.