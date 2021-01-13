BOISE — The Idaho National Guard is sending 300 troops to Washington, D.C., to assist with the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden.
They'll be part of an effort to protect the Capitol and assist with the inauguration that could include 25,000 Guard members from all states and territories, according to a news release from the Idaho National Guard.
Idaho for a month has been planning to send roughly a dozen personnel to support the inauguration. The increase is part of a new request to provide additional Guard support following last week's violence at the U.S. Capitol building.
“The National Guard has participated in every presidential inauguration in our nation’s history,” Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho, said in a statement. “It is an honor to be a part of the tradition of ensuring the peaceful and orderly transition of national power; an act that separates us from many other countries across the world.”
Three hundred troops represents roughly 6% of the Idaho National Guard force.
The soldiers will do a number of tasks, including logistics help, providing security, dealing with communications and providing medical support. The members of the Guard going to D.C. do not include those working on the COVID-19 response in Idaho.
In 2020, 400 members of the Idaho National Guard were sent to Washington, D.C., to respond to protests and social unrest following the police killing of George Floyd.