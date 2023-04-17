Valley Regional Transit ridership

Originally published April 13 on KTVB.COM.

Idaho will receive about $37.1 million in federal formula funding for public transit. The Boise metro area will receive more than $6.3 million of that funding, the U.S. Federal Transit Administration announced Thursday.

