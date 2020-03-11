The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sending $4.57 million to Idaho to help support the COVID-19 response.
The funds are part of a $560 million boost to state, territorial and tribal health programs all over the United States to help combat the virus' spread. Over 1,000 infections have been identified in the U.S. as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Associated Press, with outbreaks on both coasts, causing the federal government to increase state-level spending.
Congress passed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the virus last week; the $4.57 million sent to Idaho is part of that larger coronavirus response.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little has already OK'd a $2 million transfer from the state's general fund to an emergency fund that will help pay for a response to the coronavirus. According to previous reporting in the Idaho Press, half of the $4.5 million from the CDC will pay the state's general fund back for the $2 million transfer and the other half will be added to the emergency fund.
No one in Idaho has tested positive for the coronavirus as of Wednesday, according to the state's website coronavirus.idaho.gov.