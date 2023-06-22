Opioid 2 (Web only) (copy)

Originally published June 21 on Idaho Reports.

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced another opioid settlement agreement this week that will help the state combat the opioid crisis. Over the next 15 years, Idaho will receive $76 million from chain pharmacies CVS and Walgreens and drug manufacturers Teva and Allergan.

