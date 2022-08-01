Support Local Journalism


In an ongoing effort to combat the effects of climate change and address the growing costs of extreme weather events negatively impacting communities, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced Friday new guidance and $7.3 billion in formula funding to help states and communities better prepare for and respond to extreme weather events like wildfires, flooding, and extreme heat.

Idaho will receive $10 million in Fiscal Year 2022 funding and is eligible to receive up to $53 million over five years to address climate change with a focus on resilience planning, resilience improvements to existing transportation assets and evacuation routes, and at-risk highway infrastructure. Severe weather events experienced by Idaho in recent years include storms and flooding.

