BOISE — A Boise telemarketer has been permanently banned from the telemarketing industry in Idaho after he reached an agreement Tuesday with the Idaho Office of the Attorney General.
Travis Hopkins formerly operated U.S. Registration, based in Boise. The company primarily sold compliance services to commercial truck drivers, according to a 2016 news release from the Idaho Office of the Attorney General. However, a previous investigation by the office found the company made “hundreds of telephone solicitations without first registering with the Attorney General’s Office,” according to a 2016 news release from the office.
According to that release, the company also falsely implied it was associated with the U.S. Department of Transportation. Per the 2016 agreement between the company and the office, Hopkins agreed to register the company as a telephone solicitor.
“The company, however, did not do so,” according to Thursday’s release. “It also allegedly continued to make deceptive representations to potential customers about its affiliation with the U.S. Department of Transportation.”
That, in November 2018, sparked the office to reopen it’s 2017 legal action against Hopkins and U.S. Registration, according to the release.
In April, a judge ruled against the company, and decided it should be permanently dissolved.
The settlement announced Thursday was with Hopkins himself. It banned him from working in telemarketing in Idaho, and also fined him $15,000.
“This resolution concludes a three-year history of my Consumer Protection Division dealing with Mr. Hopkins and his failures to comply with Idaho law,” Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is quoted as saying in the release. “It’s past time for him to face the consequences of his actions.”