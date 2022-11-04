Support Local Journalism


BOISE — In a packed ballroom at the Boise Centre on Wednesday, about 700 people gathered to fête the late Steve Appleton with a posthumous award inducting him into the Idaho Technology Council Hall of Fame.

In addition to Sen. Mike Crapo, who introduced the honoree's biographical video, other officials who came to pay homage included Gov. Brad Little, keynote speaker former Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne, ITC CEO and Founder Jay Larsen and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean.

Micron CEO Steve Appleton

Steve Appleton 

