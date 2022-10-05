Support Local Journalism


The Idaho State Tax Commission has a new online tool to help track its 2022 special tax rebate.

The Idaho Legislature approved the rebate during the Sept. 1 special session. It amounts to $300 for individual tax filers or $600 for joint filers, or 10% of their 2020 income tax, whichever is greater.

Originally published Oct. 5 in the Lewiston Tribune.

