BOISE — The number of Idaho long-term care facility residents with COVID-19 swelled from 400 to 750 in the past three weeks, already well on its way to the 900 mark it was projected to reach by December. So Idaho’s allocating another $10 million of its CARES Act funds to long-term care facilities, including funding to increase the number of COVID-only facilities from the current two to up to 25 statewide.
The current two are Twin Falls Manor and a COVID-dedicated wing within Arbor Valley of Cascadia in Boise.
“The level of COVID in nursing facilities now is just as bad as it was in March and April, nationwide,” said Robert Vander Merwe, executive director of the Idaho Health Care Association. “In Idaho, it’s much worse than it was in March and April.”
Dave Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, estimated on July 30 that Idaho's tally of long-term care patients with COVID would more than double to 900 by December. "We actually have seen since then a pretty dramatic rise in the number of cases," he said Monday.
Gov. Brad Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee (CFAC) approved the funding on Friday, which includes $2 million in start-up costs for the COVID-specific wings within existing facilities; $7 million for the increased costs of caring for COVID-19-positive patients in long-term care facilities including nursing homes, intermediate care facilities and assisted living centers; and $1 million in transportation costs to transport patients to and from the COVID-only facilities. All the funding is retroactive to March 1, so it covers costs already incurred in the pandemic.
“It’s very much appreciated,” Vander Merwe said. “These funds are really only given to those facilities with COVID, though. And we had pushed for all facilities. Because all facilities have the same PPE (personal protective equipment) needs, the same staffing needs. You’ve got to treat every patient as if they’ve been exposed, every new admission as if they have COVID.”
Jeppesen, in an Aug. 10 funding request submitted to CFAC, noted that as of July 30, the number of infected residents had been rising by about 100 per month, based on data from the state Division of Public Health. So it was expected to rise to 500 in August; 600 in September; 700 in October; 800 in November; and 900 in December.
“This estimate is based on current rates of transmission,” Jeppesen wrote.
He said Monday, "What we see ... is that there's just a really strong correlation between if we see lots of increase in cases in some areas of the state, that we tend to see a correlation of increase in long-term care facilities." He said it's "a very difficult thing to forecast."
The state’s most recent report on COVID-19 infections among residents and staff in Idaho long-term care facilities, published Friday afternoon, showed a total of 1,668 cases to date, including 138 deaths associated with 42 facilities. That’s more than half the 269 COVID-19 deaths Idaho has reported statewide.
"It's one of my big barometers of what we really need to watch, and that's why we put some more cash in there," Little told the Idaho Press on Monday.
As of Friday, the number of current COVID-19 cases among residents or staff of long-term care facilities in Idaho was at 1,338, associated with 98 facilities.
"We always knew when we made this request that it may not be enough, frankly," Jeppesen said.
Alex Adams, CFAC chairman and the governor’s budget director, said, “We recognize that there might be more that needs to be done, but part of it hinges on what Congress does as well. … We recognize that more help may be needed on the horizon.”
Idaho already had allocated $13 million of its $1.25 billion share of CARES Act aid for testing costs at the state’s more than 400 long-term care facilities.
The CFAC vote on the funding was unanimous, as were two other funding decisions approved Friday:
• $2.57 million for emergency food statewide through the Idaho Foodbank and its partners, which are seeing surging demand amid declining donations; and
• $2.6 million to replace a 24-bed dormitory-style living unit at the Juvenile Corrections Center in St. Anthony with a new facility that allows for social distancing and quarantine. The 1950s-era living unit was the last remaining dormitory-style housing unit for juvenile offenders in the state juvenile corrections system; a recent review by Eastern Idaho Public Health found it deficient for addressing and containing potential COVID-19 outbreaks.
Adams said the new facility is scheduled to be built by Dec. 30; that’s a requirement for spending federal CARES Act funds. “I know the department and the governor’s office are working pretty closely with the Department of Public Works to ensure that is the case,” he said.
The Idaho Foodbank proposal received strong support from CFAC, Adams said; letters of support were submitted by the Department of Health & Welfare and an array of groups across the state. The Idaho Foodbank partners with more than 400 organizations across the state, including Spokane-based organizations that help serve the five northernmost counties.
“They distribute food directly to rescue missions, church pantries, school backpack programs, women’s shelters, things like that,” Adams said, “so they have the ability to get food out to a diverse network of partners in all 44 counties. And because of COVID, donations have slowed down, resulting in them having to purchase more food that would traditionally be donated. So it’s a way to ensure Idahoans have access to food during the months ahead.”
In a typical year, the Idaho Foodbank spends just over $200,000 on food purchases, according to its funding request; since March, it’s spent nearly $1 million. Since the onset of the pandemic, it’s also dramatically increased its food distributions to needy Idahoans.
After Friday's actions, Idaho still had $370 million left unallocated from its $1.25 billion share of CARES Act coronavirus aid funds.