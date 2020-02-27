BOISE — The Idaho Supreme Court on Monday decided not to opine on the mental competency of the man accused of Boise’s 2018 mass stabbing at this time.
Defense attorneys representing Timmy Kinner Jr., 32, in December asked the state’s highest court for permission to appeal a district judge’s ruling that Kinner was mentally fit for trial; the justices’ order on Monday did not grant that permission.
In January 2019, 4th District Court Judge Nancy Baskin found Kinner mentally unfit for trial, and ordered him to undergo mental health treatment to restore his competency. Ten months of treatment for Kinner in a mental health ward at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution followed; in October, Baskin was convinced Kinner was competent enough to go to trial. Roughly two months after that decision, on Dec. 5, Kinner’s attorneys filed a motion for permissive appeal with the Idaho Supreme Court, a move which drew an objection from prosecutors.
In a permissive appeal, attorneys request that a higher court to review a lower judge’s order and decide if the order was proper. It is filed before a case is final at the district court level, and attorneys can still file for an appeal later on. Permissive appeals are narrowly focused, and doesn’t ask justices to decide a case, but rather only one piece of it.
The Idaho Supreme Court received 20 motions for permissive appeal in 2019, and granted only four of them, according to Sara Thomas, Idaho's administrative director of the courts.
Kinner is accused of stabbing nine people — including six children — on June 30, 2018, at an apartment complex off State Street in Northwest Boise. Three-year-old Ruya Kadir died as a result of the injuries she received that night, and prosecutors have charged Kinner with first-degree murder, as well as eight counts of aggravated battery, among other charges. They also intend to seek the death penalty if Kinner is convicted.
Concerns about Kinner’s mental health have slowed court proceedings from the beginning. It didn’t take long for his attorneys to voice concern about his fitness for trial — they mentioned it in court by the late summer of 2018. At a November 2018 hearing, Anthony Geddes, an attorney representing Kinner, told Baskin there were some days when Kinner could hold a normal conversation, but other days regular communication was impossible, making it difficult for attorneys to work with him at times. According to court documents, when Boise police arrested Kinner on the night of the stabbing, he told them he felt "crowded" and "ambushed." He had been staying with one of the apartment's tenants, who a day before the stabbing had asked him to leave.
Kinner spent the better part of 2019 receiving treatment, and a flurry of sealed court documents and hearings referencing his competency followed after he was found fit to proceed. Through the end of the year, the prospect of the Idaho Supreme Court granting the motion for permissive appeal hung in the background. Monday’s order put an end to that waiting period, which means Kinner is still considered competent to proceed.
In April, Baskin issued a gag order in the case, prohibiting those involved from talking to the media.
Kinner had a closed court hearing on Wednesday, but, according to the Idaho Supreme Court’s online repository, his next immediate court date has not been scheduled. A two-month jury trial in the case remains slated for February 2021.