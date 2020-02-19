BOISE — The Idaho Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case of a man accused of a random 2018 stabbing in southeast Boise, and will weigh in on whether evidence about his mental state at the time of the incident can be used at trial.
On Friday, justices issued an order granting the motion for permissive appeal from attorneys representing the state in the case of 37-year-old Ruben Diaz. Granting such an order means they have agreed to hear the case, according to Sara Thomas, the administrative director of Idaho’s courts.
Diaz is accused of stabbing Gary Vinsonhaler, 76, on the older man’s front lawn in November 2018 in the 3900 block of Preamble Place in Boise. Diaz charged with aggravated battery, resisting arrest, and a sentencing enhancement because it’s alleged he used a deadly weapon at the time; he’s also charged with being a persistent violator, since this would be his third conviction for aggravated battery in his lifetime.
Diaz had received treatment for schizophrenia and a history of stabbings — he’d committed one in 2007 and another in 2008 — and both times he’d been off his medication, he told the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole. At the time he is accused of stabbing Vinsonhaler, in November 2018, Diaz was living in a group home, Hancock House, not far from Vinsonhaler’s home.
Last fall, Diaz’s attorneys filed reports in the case from James Davidson, a psychologist who found Diaz believed Vinsonhaler to be an alien at the time of the alleged attack. Prosecutors argue that information shouldn’t be allowed at trial, because it could amount to an insanity defense — and Idaho is one of only four states in the country where the insanity defense is prohibited. In December, they filed a motion for permissive appeal with the Idaho Supreme Court.
The Idaho Supreme Court won’t decide Diaz’s guilt or innocence however — justices will only determine if the district court judge erred when deciding defense attorneys could use information at trial about Diaz’s mental state at the time of the alleged crime. The next step after a motion for permissive appeal is granted, Thomas wrote to the Idaho Press in an email, is for attorneys to formally file a notice of appeal.
Scott Graf, spokesman for the attorney general’s office, confirmed the case does not yet have a date set to go before the state Supreme Court.
“We anticipate it being several months before the case is in front of the court,” Graf wrote in an email to the Idaho Press.