BOISE — The Idaho State Supreme Court has updated security measures at its building in Boise following a security audit completed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
The updates bring those measures up to the level seen across Idaho’s 44 local courthouses, the Idaho Supreme Court said in a news release.
An order issued Thursday by the Supreme Court requires visitors to the courthouse to be screened similarly to what happens when visitors enter Idaho’s county courthouses and regulates the building’s exterior, including items that could be affixed to the Supreme Court building or block its entrances, wrote the Supreme Court.
Those include posters, placards, banners, signs and displays, including any printed materials barred from being placed on any surface of the Idaho Supreme Court building in a public area or on any exhibit or commemorative installation, post, railing, fence or landscaping, including trees, the order states.
The order also prohibits firearms and other weapons from being brought into the building.
The court sought to balance security with the importance of public access, according to Thursday’s order.
The Supreme Court wrote that lawmakers this year approved the expanding of the number of Idaho State Police troopers assigned to the Court building from one to three through June 2022.
“The court finds that a high level of safety maintained in and around the Idaho State Supreme Court Building to ensure the efficient and safe operation of public business is in the best interests of the general public, judicial officers, and court personnel,” the order states. “In addition, reasonable public access to the Idaho Supreme Court building and associated grounds is a high priority.”