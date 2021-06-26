The Idaho Supreme Court passed an order Wednesday updating the protocol for determining COVID-19 precautions at local courthouses.
Prior to Wednesday’s order, local courthouses were operating under a May order which delineated which COVID-19 precautions to follow across the state, according to a news release. Under the order issued Wednesday, local administrative district judges will to determine which COVID-19 precautions to follow in their district based on the incidence rate of COVID-19 in each county, the release said. Idaho has seven judicial districts, each overseen by an administrative judge.
According to the order, if a county reaches 25 or more presumed or confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, county courthouse visitors will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing, the release said. Administrative judges will decide whether to hold jury proceedings for a given calendar week based on the report of confirmed or presumed cases for their county issued 10 days beforehand, according to the order.
Certain COVID-19 related protocols and decision-making processes for the courts are still in place under the new order. For example, jurors still have the right to wear a mask if they choose, even if their district is not requiring masks, courts are required to livestream proceedings if the public can’t be physically present, and judges can order remote proceedings or masking as necessary, according to the release.
The state Supreme Court may decide to implement new procedures if necessary.
“The Court continues to monitor the data and information related to the coronavirus, COVID-19, and its variants, and will adjust court operations orders as becomes prudent with changing circumstances,” the order said.