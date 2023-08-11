Support Local Journalism


Originally published Aug. 10 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

The Idaho Supreme Court on Thursday threw out ballot titles written by Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s office concerning a new ballot initiative relating to Idaho’s primary elections and ordered Labrador to deliver new ballot titles to the court by Friday afternoon.

Raul R. Labrador.jpg

Raúl Labrador
1006 isc justice zahn

Idaho Supreme Court Justice Colleen D. Zahn comments on oral arguments regarding abortion related laws passed by the Idaho Legislature in this October 2022 file photo. 
Reclaim Idaho signatures

Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville speaks before a group of supporters gathered during a rally on the steps of the State Capitol, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

