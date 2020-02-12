BOISE — The Idaho Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled a woman’s lawsuit against a former Ada County public defender — who is now a magistrate judge — can continue, after she spent time in jail because of a clerical mistake no one in the legal system appears to have noticed initially.
The decision is significant because it also creates case law establishing public defenders can be held civilly liable for malpractice, just like private attorneys.
In 2016, Natalie Shubert filed the lawsuit against her former public defender, now-Magistrate Judge Michael Lojek, as well as Ada County and Alan Trimming, who was Ada County's chief public defender at the time and has since retired.
Wednesday's opinion lists those defendants, as well as other unknown county employees. Elizabeth Duncan, spokeswoman for Ada County, said she could not comment on the opinion. A call to Lojek’s office on Wednesday by the Idaho Press was not returned.
Lojek had represented Shubert in 2008 on two criminal cases. In 2009, she pleaded guilty to both charges, and was ultimately sentenced to six years of probation — meaning the longest she could possibly have been on probation was until 2015. At a 2014 hearing, however, a judge ended her case entirely. Believing she was no longer on probation, she moved to Texas, according to the Wednesday decision from the Idaho Supreme Court.
But at a prior hearing in 2011, paperwork had been filed in her case which erroneously listed her probation as ending in 2017. At the time, no one — including Shubert or Lojek — appeared to have noticed. The error returned to haunt Shubert after she moved to Texas, when her probation officer called her to tell her she had violated her terms of supervision. Shubert returned to Idaho that same year, where she says spoke with Lojek, who assured her he’d clear up the error, according to the decision.
Yet in 2016, Shubert was again arrested for allegedly violating her mistaken probation, and this time she was assigned a new public defender, Jonathan Loschi, who caught the error. About a week after the judge in her case apologized to her in court for the mistake, Shubert filed her lawsuit, according to the decision.
The defendants in the case asked the district court for a summary judgment in their favor — meaning a decision from a judge without a trial. They argued public defenders are immune from suit under common law. They also claimed the Idaho Tort Claims Act exempted Lojek and Trimming from liability. The district court judge denied the request for judgment, and ruled public defenders are not immune from lawsuit, nor were Lojek or Trimming protected under the act. In September 2018, the Ada County defendants asked the Idaho Supreme Court to opine on the case.
The court’s decision Wednesday affirmed the lower court’s ruling. It means the case can move forward in district court.
Breck Seiniger, Shubert’s attorney, told the Idaho Press Wednesday he believed the case was one of “clear and blatant negligence.”
“This was a clear mistake in many, many orders,” he said.
He said he is preparing for trial, although he hopes Shubert does not have to go through that process.
PUBLIC DEFENDERS AREN'T IMMUNE
The Ada County defendants argued public defenders are immune from civil liability in cases such as Shubert’s, the way prosecutors and judges are, as members of the judicial branch. The Idaho Supreme Court disagreed.
“Public defenders may be government employees, but public defenders do not act on behalf of, or in concert with, the government in their practice,” according to the court’s opinion. “Rather, public defenders are duty-bound to represent the interests of their clients.”
What’s more, since Idaho doesn’t have a statewide public defender system, 32 of the state’s 44 counties contract with private attorneys to provide services to indigent defendants, according to the order. Even in counties with paid public defenders, the relationship between public defenders and their clients are similar to those private attorneys have with theirs, the justices wrote in their decision.
The Ada County defendants argued the threat of a malpractice lawsuit would have a “chilling effect” on public defenders’ willingness to do their jobs aggressively. The justices were unconvinced.
“The prospect of legal malpractice litigation does not create a ‘chilling effect’ on the efforts of private defense counsel,” according to the decision. “Instead, potential liability promotes professional responsibility.”
The Idaho Supreme Court was also unconvinced by Ada County’s argument that Shubert hadn’t filed her civil complaint in time, saying she signed the documents about her probation date, including the one erroneously listing her probation as lasting through 2017. Thus, they argued, she had to have known about the error at that point, and had missed her window for filing a lawsuit.
“Essentially, the Ada County Defendants argue that Shubert should have known Idaho law regarding probation and criminal sentencing,” according to the decision. “We disagree. Shubert’s attorney was responsible for knowing and understanding Idaho’s law concerning criminal sentencing and probation.”