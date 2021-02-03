BOISE — After a 47-year career in Idaho's legal system, Justice Roger Burdick will retire from the Idaho Supreme Court.
Burdick announced Wednesday that he will step down from his role in June. He will then transition to a senior role within the court, allowing him to take on periodic cases to help ease the workload across the judiciary.
In his announcement, Burdick said throughout his career, he has been struck by the dedication and professionalism of Idaho's judges, attorneys and court clerks, and he thanked all those he's worked with for their support throughout his career.
"I don't think people understand how lucky we are in Idaho," he said. "You don't get anywhere without the support of the people around you, and that's why every day you treat them like gold."
Gov. Dirk Kempthorne appointed Burdick, a University of Idaho School of Law graduate, to the state's highest court in 2003. Justice Burdick then won reelection in 2004, 2010 and 2016. His current term would have ended in 2023.
Burdick has worked as a defense attorney, prosecutor, magistrate judge, district judge and eventually led the state's highest court as chief justice. For two years he presided over the Snake River Basin Adjudication, the multidecade effort to confirm and clarify individual water rights across most of Idaho.
He recently completed his second term as chief justice, as chosen by his peers, and is currently vice chief justice of the five-member court. When he steps down, Justice Robyn Brody will take that position.
As is the case in midterm vacancies, Gov. Brad Little will appoint a new justice from a list of candidates provided by the Idaho Judicial Council who will then have the option to run for a full six-year term in the May 2022 election.
BURDICK'S CAREER
Burdick began his legal career in 1974 when he received his juris doctor degree from the University of Idaho School of Law.
Throughout his career, Burdick became known for his focus on transforming the quality of the court system for the benefit of the people of Idaho, according to a press release from the State of Idaho Judicial Branch.
Burdick worked as an attorney in Twin Falls, as a deputy prosecutor in Ada County and then as a public defender for Camas, Lincoln, Jerome and Gooding counties. In November 1980, he was elected prosecutor for Jerome County. Nearly one year later, he was appointed as magistrate judge for that same county.
"I thought being a prosecutor and a public defender was really an excellent career path, to understand both sides of criminal law, and I think that had an influence on me as I continued," he said.
Burdick was appointed a district judge in Twin Falls County in 1993 and became known for volunteering for challenging or sensitive cases — sitting in for an unavailable justice on two Supreme Court cases regarding the bidding system for state grazing leases. In 2001 he was assigned to preside over the Snake River Basin Adjudication and became the administrative district judge for the Fifth Judicial District.
He was appointed to be the Idaho Supreme Court's 53rd justice in 2003.