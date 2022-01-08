Idaho Supreme Court Justice Robyn Brody asks a question as arguments on a constitutional challenge to the voter-passed initiative expanding Medicaid are made before the Idaho Supreme Court, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Brody announced that she will run for reelection in 2022.
Idaho Supreme Court Justice Robyn Brody formally announced in a press release Thursday that she will seek reelection.
Brody, who has served on the court since 2017, is its most tenured member and vice chair.
“I am seeking another term on the Idaho Supreme Court because the work to defend our constitution is never ending,” Brody said in the release. “For our government to work as it was intended, we need all three branches to be strong. When it comes to the courts, experience matters. I know my experience representing my clients and the experiences I have had on the court over my first term will allow me to provide the consistent leadership Idaho’s judiciary needs.”
Brody made history in 2016 when she became the first woman to earn her seat on the appellate bench by election, according to the release. She is the third woman to serve on the Idaho Supreme Court.
She was elected after practicing law in the Magic Valley for nearly 20 years and launched her own practice in Rupert in 2010. She graduated from the University of Denver, earning a law degree and a master’s degree in international business, according to the Idaho Supreme Court’s website.
Brody is currently running uncontested, according to the release.
The primary election will be held May 17, pending any delays that may be caused by the state’s redistricting process, which is being challenged by several parties in court.