BOISE — The Idaho Supreme Court on Thursday updated its COVID-19 guidelines for Idaho’s courts, affecting everything from court access and safety protocols to trail procedures.
Thursday’s order reflected the recent changes to medical guidance regarding COVID-19 and a move toward more traditional court operations, the Idaho Supreme Court wrote in a news release.
Six feet of social distancing still will be required in Idaho courthouses between anyone who is not a member of the same household, and while masks are no longer required, the court strongly encourages the public to wear them, according to the new order.
However, judges may request that all participants wear a mask to protect an unvaccinated or immunocompromised participant, the order states.
Hearings, which have been accessible remotely through videoconferencing or other means for the past 14 months, are no longer presumed to be held remotely, the release said, adding that judges will rather decide case by case whether proceedings will be held in-person or remotely, unless their district’s administrative district judge directs otherwise.
Jury trials and grand jury proceedings may still be postponed if local COVID-19 incidence rates cross a certain threshold, or if an administrative district judge determines other circumstances exist that post a substantial increase in the health or safety risks to jury trial participants, the Supreme Court said.
The order replaces six other emergency orders the Supreme Court has issued since fall 2020. According to the Supreme Court, it is effectively immediately except for one provision requiring all felony sentencing hearings to be held in-person starting June 1.