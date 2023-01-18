State of the Judiciary address

Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan delivers his annual State of the Judiciary address to legislators Wednesday at the Idaho State Capitol. Bevan said the pool for judicial openings is too small, and the pay is not competitive.

BOISE — Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan highlighted increasing concerns for judges’ safety in this year’s State of the Judiciary address, while calling for judicial pay increases this year.

“These interactions at their homes, at their places of respite and peace, are not just an affront to the rule of law, but also a danger that we ask you to address,” Bevan said Wednesday morning on the Senate floor.

