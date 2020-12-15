BOISE — In light of the new coronavirus’ continued spread through Idaho, the Idaho Supreme Court has issued a halt to all jury trials and the impanelment of grand juries until justices decide otherwise, although the court will have to revisit the issue by March 1.
The order, handed down Monday, states “no jury trial, whether criminal or civil, nor grand jury impanelment proceeding shall commence in Idaho state courts until further order of this Court.”
While the order doesn’t offer a set date for when jury trials can begin again, the court ruled it would reconsider the issue no later than March 1.
If grand juries have already been impaneled under the courts Sept. 16 order, individual judges will decide whether it is safe for them to continue their service, according to the order.
“A primary purpose of these orders was to address the substantial health and safety risks upon all jury trial and grand jury participants caused by community spread of the novel coronavirus, while seeking to also protect the legal rights of parties,” the order reads.