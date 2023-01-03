Vandal Strong sign in Moscow

A “Vandal Strong” sign hangs outside the University of Idaho Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity Saturday in Moscow. 

 Garrett Cabeza / The Spokesman-Review

Some University of Idaho students and Moscow residents stopped going out at night and started locking their doors after the fatal stabbings of four students in mid-November. Other students left campus and returned home to family.

UI seniors Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; junior Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington, were stabbed to death Nov. 13 at a rental home near the university’s campus.

Originally published Dec. 31 in the Spokesman-Review.

