Teacher with students stock image (copy) (copy)

Idaho students are hitting “historically low” performance rates in math, and the pandemic exacerbated gaps in math learning.

 123RF

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published June 12 on IdahoEdNews.org.Idaho students are hitting “historically low” performance rates in math — and it’s a cause for concern, according to Katie Shoup, the State Board of Education’s educator effectiveness program manager.

And the pandemic only exacerbated gaps in math learning. But help is on the way.

Angie Godfrey

Angie Godfrey
Ryan Gillespie

Ryan Gillespie
Michele Carney

Michele Carney
Load comments