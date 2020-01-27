The Idaho Music Educators Association, Inc., recently announced the list of students chosen for the 2020 All-State Honor Groups. Top musicians from around the state will meet in Nampa Jan. 30 to Feb. 1 at Northwest Nazarene University, to rehearse with nationally renowned conductors of the All-State band, orchestra, mixed and treble choirs, and jazz band and choir.
Gala Concerts are open to the public. On Friday, Jan. 31, elementary/middle school gala concerts start at 6 p.m., with jazz ensembles at 7:30 p.m. at the Brandt Center, 707 Fern St. in Nampa.
On Saturday, Feb. 1, the band and orchestra perform at 12:30 p.m., with choirs at 2:30 p.m., also in the Brandt Center. Tickets are available at the door and cost $8 for adults and $6 for students and seniors per concert, or $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors for both Saturday performances.
In addition to the Honor Groups, Idaho state music educators will participate in professional development workshops from elementary to collegiate level specialties. Exemplary ensembles have been chosen from across the state to perform for the conference attendees, including middle school and elementary honor choirs co-sponsored with Idaho’s American Choral Directors Association affiliate.
The Idaho Music Educators Association is a nonprofit educational organization of current and former music teachers and administrators across Idaho in public/private schools and universities and colleges, including private studio teachers and music educators living in retirement.
IMEA is a state affiliate of NAfME, the National Association for Music Education, an 85,000-member organization representing music educators across the United States. The Mission of IMEA is to promote and advance Music Education in all Idaho schools, to foster personal and professional growth of music educators, and to standardize and enhance musical opportunities for all students throughout the state.
More information and the names of the student-musicians selected for Honor Groups are available at idahomusiced.org.