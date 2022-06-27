NAMPA — Teachers lined the hall at the College of Western Idaho with drones in hand. Instead of instructing, they would be trading their roles to be students for the day.
Day four of the Idaho STEM Action Center’s i-STEM Institutes on Friday saw nearly 30 K-12 teachers from across the state learning about code through drones.
Kae Jensen, dean of math and science at CWI, saw the workshop bringing together instructors from different schools and age groups. As a dean, she described herself as a “teacher’s teacher.”
Back in person for the first time since 2019, the i-STEM Institute aims to provide teachers with resources to utilize in-classroom instruction, enabling them to support students.
“I want my students to believe they can do that math and science,” Jensen said.
In the drones workshop, Jensen wanted the teachers to remember what it’s like to learn something new.
Two teams challenged each other, with one building obstacle courses from LEGOs and the other having to navigate with their small drones. Controlled by an app on their phone, the teachers learned to code choreographed movements.
This was just one of the activities teachers participated in, while others involved learning about chemical reactions with fire and using 3D printers.
Annette Wall, a teacher at MOSAICS Public School in Caldwell, attended the training with her fourth-grade class in mind.
“I’ve had all sorts of inspirations,” Wall said.
At the institute, Wall learned about resources that she didn’t know were available. This included grants from the STEM Action Center and University of Idaho’s Farm to School program.
The past week’s teachings have Wall thinking ahead for her 19th year of teaching.
“It’s fun, it’s hands-on,” she said. “I think this is so valuable.”
She hopes to incorporate an earthquake unit along with a lesson about Balance Rock in the fall.
The leader of this week’s lessons, Amber McVey, taught instructors how to “fail forward.”
“How to look at what went wrong and how to fix it,” McVey said. “I’m building kids who want to continue to pursue these subjects.”
By fourth grade, many girls begin to fall out of STEM education, McVey said.
Katie Bosch-Wilson, STEM and computer science program manager for the STEM Action Center, hopes the week provided educators with something to use in their own classrooms.
“The lessons and content knowledge educators learn over these four days will be something they can take back and share with their school, colleagues, students and others,” Bosch-Wilson said. “We hope to have i-STEM support the process of creating a STEM literate community across Idaho.”
While taking resources back to the classroom is important, Bosch-Wilson noted the support system instructors can gain.
“I hope that they also have had the opportunity to create and make new networks of colleagues that they can collaborate with in the future,” Bosch-Wilson said.
Public Relations Director Tony Harrison said the center’s goal spans past the day’s activities.
“We’re trying to help students create skills employers need them to have,” Harrison said. “It’s not about how to build a taller pipe cleaner tower, but how to build a taller kid.”