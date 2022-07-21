Senate Tax committee hearing (copy)

Sen. Mark Nye asks questions during a legislative committee hearing at the Idaho State Capitol in January of 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published July 22 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

Idaho Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, has died at the age of 76, according to a press release from the Idaho Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee. 

