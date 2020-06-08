BOISE — Idaho’s state tax revenues came in $42.9 million over forecasts in May, a spot of good economic news amid the pandemic-driven economic chaos that’s spread through both the state and the nation.
The extra funds, which were mostly from individual income tax collections, trim the state’s year-to-date general fund shortfall from $356 million a month ago to roughly $313 million. The state budgeted to leave a $56 million unspent balance as of the end of the fiscal year June 30, and it has more than $393 million currently in its Budget Stabilization Fund, the state’s main rainy-day account. Lawmakers passed a bill this year authorizing the governor and state Board of Examiners to tap that account to balance the budget by year-end if needed, as the Idaho Constitution requires.
Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little’s budget director, said it now doesn’t appear likely that “we have to pull that trigger,” but added, “it’s nice to have that insurance policy just in case.”
He also noted that the huge shortfall Idaho saw in its April revenues — $469.6 million — was thought to be largely because the state delayed its income tax filing deadline from April 15 to June 15. Normally, April is the state’s biggest revenue month by far, because it’s when Idahoans file their returns and pay their individual and corporate income tax for the previous calendar year.
He noted that a month ago, the administration said “the primary reason we saw the shortfall was the timing issue, the delay from April 15. You’re starting to see that bear out in the numbers we just released now.”
Adams also pointed to several other bright spots in the monthly state tax revenue report: Sales tax collections dropped below forecasts by just 9.9%, even though the May report reflects April sales figures, and that was the month that Idaho had the least economic activity due to the coronavirus-related economic shutdown.
“So to only drop off by 9.9%, it would suggest to me that we’re in a pretty good spot as we try to close the books on this budget year,” Adams said.
Also, he noted that Little imposed a 1% budget holdback in the current year, including cutting the public school budget alone by $18.9 million; that created additional savings that will help balance the state budget by the end of the fiscal year.
“So we’ve positioned ourselves well, with as much of a cushion (as possible), as we head into this last month,” he said.
Asked whether the positive monthly report makes it any less likely that the state will have to cut 5% from the budget for the next fiscal year that lawmakers already set — which would mean a $99 million cut to public schools alone, under plans the administration developed last month — Adams was non-committal.
“I’d say it’s premature until we see what happens in June,” he said, “but certainly in the grand scheme of things, I felt positive about what we saw. We’re taking it one year at a time. We feel very good about the ability to close the books this year.”