Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee

Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee.

 Idaho Education News

BOISE — Idaho State University will be facing a significant budget deficit if the state budget writers accept the governor’s proposed allocation to the school.

ISU President Kevin Satterlee in his presentation to the Joint Appropriations and Finance Committee on Tuesday said the items recommended for funding wouldn’t fully cover the impacts of inflation on the Pocatello-based university’s fixed costs — from employee health benefits to the eggs served to students on campus.

