BOISE — Idaho State University will be facing a significant budget deficit if the state budget writers accept the governor’s proposed allocation to the school.
ISU President Kevin Satterlee in his presentation to the Joint Appropriations and Finance Committee on Tuesday said the items recommended for funding wouldn’t fully cover the impacts of inflation on the Pocatello-based university’s fixed costs — from employee health benefits to the eggs served to students on campus.
“These items that are not recommended for funding from the general fund in the current budget create an actual real hole in the university’s budget of $4.2 million,” Satterlee said. “That’s the gap we’re going to have to figure out how to cover.”
The proposed general fund request for ISU is approximately $93 million.
Satterlee in a statement said the university is “evaluating ways to manage the potential budget gap with a comprehensive review of our revenues, institutional reserves, and strategic allocation of resources.”
He said because the Legislature hasn’t yet acted on the budget, “it’s too early to determine whether a tuition increase will happen.”
Alex Adams, Division of Financial Management administrator, told committee members that the governor’s budget prioritized requests that aligned with the goals of In-Demand Career Fund.
“With that as the anchor of the budget, we then looked at the individual budgets that were submitted by colleges and community colleges and asked, do items that were submitted support that mission of individuals going on to in-demand (careers)?”
Gov. Brad Little’s proposal does include a total of $16 million for ISU facility projects. Of that total, $7 million would go toward expanding the physician assistant facility in Pocatello for more classroom seats. Satterlee said currently physician assistant programs in both the Pocatello and Meridian locations were full.
Another $6 million is proposed for the Meridian Health Science Center to develop property near the existing location for future expansion. The improvements will be designed to “create an immersive living-learning environment that provides research and academic space, addresses regional housing shortages, and enhances campus-life facilities and amenities,” according to Satterlee’s presentation.
Currently, 75% of health care degrees issued in Idaho are from ISU, he said.
The university is also requesting $3 million for nuclear research lab space for expanded nuclear research as part of its partnership with Idaho National Laboratory.
The governor’s budget proposal also included discretionary funds for each school to use for replacement items, inflation adjustments, change in employee compensation, and other costs. Under this proposal, ISU would receive around $1.6 million.
A more hidden impact of inflation, Satterlee said, was the effect on student internship pay, specifically in the university’s Career Path Internship program. The program pays students to work in specifically designed internships to give them practical experience in targeted fields, he said.
Lately, it’s been difficult to get students to take the internship, because the pay for it has not kept up with the market. Student internship pay does not get increased with state employee compensation raises.
“It’s hard to tell a student who’s struggling to get by with their bills that they shouldn’t take a job at a fast food chain, but they should take one of these when the pay is that much lower in these state-sponsored internships,” Satterlee said.
He also highlighted a more-oft-discussed impact on inflation: eggs.
“I’m sure you all know, and have seen what the price of eggs is when you go to buy a dozen, you’ve seen the stories on the news, that in Idaho alone the price of eggs has more than doubled in the last six months,” he said. “And now I want you to think about this, how many thousands of eggs per day are served on our college and university campuses in this state to feed our students?”
Satterlee also underlined the university’s recent accomplishments over the past four years, including raising first-year student retention by 7.5%, Idaho resident retention by 8% and first-generation retention by 10%. He praised the new early-intervention program, which is meant to identify students who are at-risk of struggling academically early.
“I am confident that as we continue our dedication toward this endeavor, our four-year and six-year graduate rates will also climb over the next few years,” he said. “This represents that we are accomplishing our mission to give our students the educational credentials that will impact the rest of their lives.”