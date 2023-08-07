...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Payette, northwestern
Canyon, central Gem, southeastern Washington and northern Malheur
Counties through 445 PM MDT...
At 344 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Presley Bridge to near Payette to near Harper
to near Juntura. Movement was southeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Ontario, Payette, Fruitland and Nyssa around 350 PM MDT.
Parma, Adrian, Owyhee Dam and Letha around 400 PM MDT.
Freezeout Mountain and Twin Springs Campground around 410 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
If on or near Owyhee Reservoir, get out of the water and move
indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to
10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you
are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
This image provided by Samantha Grange shows people looking on at the scene of an overturned school bus along Highway 55, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, about 60 miles north of Boise, Idaho. The school bus carrying teenage campers rolled over on a winding Idaho highway Friday afternoon, injuring 11 people, the Idaho State Police said.
Nearly all children who were involved in Friday's bus crash on Highway 55 have been released to their families, Idaho State Police said Monday in a news release.
Eleven passengers were hospitalized — including seven in critical condition — after a school bus overturned north of Banks — about an hour north of Boise — on Friday afternoon. The bus was carrying around 30 adolescent campers and staff back to Boise from the Treasure Valley YMCA's camp at Horsethief Reservoir, the Associated Press reported.
St. Luke's was caring for multiple patients injured in the crash at its Boise and Meridian locations, the AP reported. The bus driver was treated and released from the hospital.
The single-vehicle crash on the busy, winding north-south highway along the Payette River blocked traffic for about four hours on Friday. ISP's investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, and "troopers are working with the third-party bus vendor to access pertinent information related to the incident and will determine the timeline and crash dynamics," the release said.
Another four-day YMCA camp at Horsethief Reservoir scheduled to begin Sunday was canceled.
"Our thoughts and well wishes remain with the students and their families as they strive to heal," Idaho State Police Lt. Col. Sheldon Kelley said in the release. "We extend deep gratitude to our dedicated first responder partners who quickly answered the call and provided crucial aid at the scene."