Idaho Bus Crash

This image provided by Samantha Grange shows people looking on at the scene of an overturned school bus along Highway 55, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, about 60 miles north of Boise, Idaho. The school bus carrying teenage campers rolled over on a winding Idaho highway Friday afternoon, injuring 11 people, the Idaho State Police said.

 Samantha Grange via AP

Nearly all children who were involved in Friday's bus crash on Highway 55 have been released to their families, Idaho State Police said Monday in a news release.

Eleven passengers were hospitalized — including seven in critical condition — after a school bus overturned north of Banks — about an hour north of Boise — on Friday afternoon. The bus was carrying around 30 adolescent campers and staff back to Boise from the Treasure Valley YMCA's camp at Horsethief Reservoir, the Associated Press reported.

