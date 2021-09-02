We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Idaho State Police will continue increased patrols through the Labor Day weekend.
MERIDIAN — The Idaho State Police will continue with increased patrols over Labor Day weekend to educate and curtail people driving impaired by alcohol or other substances.
“We are urging people who use alcohol or other impairing substances to plan ahead and not get behind the wheel,” said Lt. Marvin Crane of the state police in a news release. “Most folks actually make the right choice, and that’s appreciated. But for those who don’t, troopers are on the roads looking for them before they hurt themselves or someone else.”
Impaired driving was involved in 1,513 cases last year in Idaho, the release said. Ninety-two people died and hundreds were injured in such crashes, it said.
The Idaho State Police began increasing patrols on Aug. 20. The extra patrols coincide with the stretch of the year that is historically the most severe in Idaho for highway fatalities and injury crashes. The state’s “100 Deadliest Days” are the days between Memorial Day and Labor Day. In 2020, there were 75 highway fatalities during that period, and 77 people have died in that period so far this year.
The state police are encouraging people to designate a sober driver, make sure their guests leave with a sober driver or take a taxi or ride-share service. Wearing seat belts while driving “is your best defense against impaired drivers,” the release says.
Along with the Idaho State Police, more than 60 local law enforcement agencies will be participating in the increased patrols.
“Putting others at risk with dangerous driving behavior is not acceptable in our communities and we’re doing all we can with both education and enforcement to help keep Idahoans safe.”