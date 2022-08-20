Statewide and local police forces are dedicating extra resources to enforce traffic laws and arrest impaired drivers through Labor Day weekend.
More than 11,000 people died in alcohol-impaired driving deaths in 2020, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data — a 14% increase from 2019. That’s one person every 45 minutes and about 32 people a day. According to Idaho Transportation Department data, 1,729 crashes last year and 108 deaths were caused by impaired driving. Impaired driving fatalities contributed to nearly 40% of all traffic fatalities.
“One of the most difficult parts of our job is responding to a DUI collision where someone’s life is altered forever,” Jordan Plascencia, ISP District 3 trooper, said in a press release. “To see the deadly consequences of impaired driving is heartbreaking, and we want to educate the public about the danger. We are dedicated to enforcing laws that protect the public from those posing a danger to others.”
The Idaho Transportation Department Office of Highway Safety is joining ISP and law enforcement agencies in Idaho to bring the summer travel season to a close, according to the release. Idaho typically experiences an increase in fatalities and injuries in crashes between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends. Funding for more patrols comes from the NHTSA grants.
“Impaired driving, from alcohol or drugs, is illegal in every state. Not only do you put your safety at risk, but you are a danger to others,” said Matthew Smith, Headquarters patrol captain. “These types of collisions are completely preventable. Don’t be the reason a trooper delivers tragic news to another Idaho family. Plan ahead, use good judgment, and never get behind the wheel if impaired.”
Remember, if you drink, don’t drive. If you see an impaired driver on the road, don’t hesitate to dial 911 or ISP (477).