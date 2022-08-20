Idaho State Police stock image file photo
Statewide and local police forces are dedicating extra resources to enforce traffic laws and arrest impaired drivers through Labor Day weekend.

More than 11,000 people died in alcohol-impaired driving deaths in 2020, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data — a 14% increase from 2019. That’s one person every 45 minutes and about 32 people a day. According to Idaho Transportation Department data, 1,729 crashes last year and 108 deaths were caused by impaired driving. Impaired driving fatalities contributed to nearly 40% of all traffic fatalities.

