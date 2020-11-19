The Idaho State Museum has announced a new virtual program, Nuestras Voces (Our Voices), which is a complimentary monthly virtual program presented in Spanish discussing a variety of Idaho topics from past to present.
The first Nuestras Voces event is scheduled for 6-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. The first topic in the series will be Historias que nos Transforman (The Stories that Transform Us), according to a press releae, which will explore how people connect culture and communication — including challenges and hopes. Panelists will discuss why communication is important, what brought them to Idaho and the process of discovering the unique voice used to communicate to their community, the release stated.
The panelists include:
- Manuel Gómez-Navarro, Boise State University Adjunct Professor — Spanish, Literature, & Culture
- Lorena Rengifo, Owner of Mirada Magazine
- Belen Guillen, Owner of Acuarela Pre-escolar en Espanol
The conversation will be moderated by Maria-Cecilia Richardson-Salvador, Visitor Services Representative at the Idaho State Museum. Maria-Cecilia is also involved in the local community as a professional photographer and artist.
“The Idaho State Museum is pleased to partner with Bitner Vineyard for this event,” event organizers stated in the release. Bitner will help promote this program. The Caldwell-based winery has actively supported the Hispanic community, including its scholarship fund for Hispanic students at the College of Idaho: bitnervineyards.com/vineyards.
