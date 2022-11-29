The Idaho State Museum, a division of the Idaho State Historical Society located in Boise, is hosting the public over three nights to explore Winter Wonder Village and participate in special programming, including festive crafts, music and activities. Attendees can also view illuminated historic houses located in Pioneer Village. The events also include a special guest during the Family Second Saturday on Dec. 10.
Details of the events include:
Dec. 1: 5-8 p.m. – Winter Wonder Village: First Thursday. In collaboration with Downtown Boise Association’s First Thursday, attendees will receive free admission to the indoor museum exhibits and outdoor Winter Wonder Village display. Activities include a wintry-themed craft and hot chocolate. Also included is a pop-up shopping event with local vendors. Concessions will be available for purchase and all ages are welcome.
Dec. 10: 5-8 p.m. – Winter Wonder Village: Family Second Saturday After Hours. Attendees will receive discounted admission rate of $5 per person for indoor museum exhibits and outdoor Winter Wonder Village display, while children under 5 are free. Historical society members can also attend for free. At the museum, families can meet Mrs. Claus and Santa, who will read “The Night Before Christmas.” You can take your own photo, so don’t forget to bring along a camera or phone. The reading begins at 5:30 p.m., and Santa will be available until 7:30 p.m. Activities also include special wintry-themed crafts, a snowy-themed scavenger hunt with prizes and hot chocolate. Other concessions will be available for purchase. Programming is specifically designed for family audiences.
Dec. 16 : 5:30-9:30 p.m. – Winter Wonder Village: Merry and Bright. Attendees can explore the indoor museum exhibits and outdoor Winter Wonder Village display, with special themed holiday crafts, themed gallery activities and music. Food and drink will be available for purchase, including a no-host bar. Admission is $12 per person or $20 for two tickets. Historical society members can attend for free. Additional special holiday crafting workshops can be added to admission. Ages 21+ only.