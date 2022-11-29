Idaho State Museum

Idaho State Museum in Julia Davis Park on March 20, 2021. 

 Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun

Originally published Nov. 24 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

The Idaho State Museum, a division of the Idaho State Historical Society located in Boise, is hosting the public over three nights to explore Winter Wonder Village and participate in special programming, including festive crafts, music and activities. Attendees can also view illuminated historic houses located in Pioneer Village. The events also include a special guest during the Family Second Saturday on Dec. 10.

