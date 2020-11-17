BOISE — The Idaho State Museum will host its a Spanish language program in a newly launched series, Nuestras Voces, or Our Voices.
The new program will be virtual and will cover a variety of Idaho topics from past to present, according to a press release from the Idaho State Historical Society.
The first Nuestras Voces event is scheduled for 6 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The first topic in the series will be Historias que nos Transforman, or The Stories that Transform Us. The topic will explore how people connect culture and communication, including challenges and hopes.
The first topic features panelists who will discuss why communication is important, what brought them to Idaho and the process of discovering the unique voice used to communicate to their community.
The panelists include:
- Manuel Gómez-Navarro, Boise State University adjunct professor in Spanish, literature and culture
- Lorena Rengifo, owner of Mirada Magazine
- Belen Guillen, owner of Acuarela Pre-escolar en Espanol
The conversation will be moderated by Maria-Cecilia Richardson-Salvador, a visitor services representative at the Idaho State Museum.
Nuestras Voces will be recurring monthly throughout 2021, the historical society said in its press release.
The virtual program will take place using Zoom’s Webinar platform. A link for the registration will be on the Idaho State Museum Website history.idaho.gov/events and the Idaho State Museum Facebook page. Participation is limited to 100 registrants per event. Recordings of each event will be posted on the Idaho State Museum Facebook page the museum’s YouTube Channel following the live discussion.