The Idaho State Museum in Boise will hold in-person and virtual events throughout November to recognize and honor the contributions of the state’s Native Americans for National Native American Heritage Month, according to a press release.
Family Second Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 13: Family Second Saturday is a recurring on-site program at the Idaho State Museum that is included with general admission. The event focuses on fun and educational family activities to give visitors a hands-on approach to learning. November’s program will cover the importance of oral traditions, storytelling and creating community through crafts and interactive activities. Pre-registration is not required for this event.
Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World documentary screening from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 18:Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World is a documentary film that tells the story of Indigenous influence on American music. The documentary features Mildred Bailey, Coeur d’Alene tribal member and influential jazz musician, who is also featured in the Trailblazing Women of Idaho exhibition at the museum. Cost is $8 and includes access to museum exhibits, a cash-only bar and concessions for purchase. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Idaho State Historical Society’s website.
Tribal lesson plan contest open now through April 18: The Idaho State Museum has partnered with the Office of Indian Education to host a Tribal Lesson Plan Contest. The contest is open to all public and private educators statewide and focuses on the five federally recognized tribes of Idaho. Winners will be recognized at an evening reception during the Indian Education Summit in June 2022. For information and contest details, go to the Idaho State Historical Society’s website.
Native American Heritage Month programming at the Idaho State Museum is for all ages. To learn about this month’s programming and other events of the Idaho State Historical Society, go to history.idaho.gov/events.
Originally published Nov. 10 onIdahoCapitalSun.com.