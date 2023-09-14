Branden Durst

Originally published Sept. 14 on IdahoEdNews.org.The State Board of Education ended Branden Durst’s quest to become the certified superintendent of West Bonner, declining to consider his application for an emergency provisional administrator’s certificate.

In a letter to a school district official, State Board Executive Director Matt Freeman said “there is no pathway for Mr. Durst to obtain the legally required certification to serve as the West Bonner County School District superintendent” because he has not met all the five requirements to do so.

EdNews Data Analyst Randy Schrader and reporter Darren Svan contributed to this report.

