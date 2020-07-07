The Idaho State Board of Education will hold a virtual meeting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday to consider a school reopening plan developed by the K-12 Emergency Council’s Public School Reopening Committee.
Gov. Brad Little will address the board and discuss the reopening plan at the beginning of the meeting. At noon that afternoon, Little will host a press conference about Idaho’s K-12 reopening plan and Stage 4 of Idaho Rebounds.
Watch a livestream of the education board meeting at facebook.com/idsboe, or listen by calling 877-820-7829; Public Participation Code: 8461895.
In March, the state board issued a soft closure directive to public schools in response to the COVID-19 pandemic moving most classroom instruction to distance learning alternatives such as online, teleconference and packets, the board said in a press release Tuesday. The Public School Reopening Committee, made up of more than two dozen school administrators, educators, public health officials and lawmakers, has been working on the fall semester reopening plan since mid-June.
Regarding higher education, the board will also consider a plan to consolidate necessary courses, degrees, services and resources of Idaho institutions into a unified digital campus.
Find the meeting agenda here. Both plans will be added to the website agenda link prior to the meeting once board staff finalizes work on the drafts, according to the board's release.