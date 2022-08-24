BOISE — Idaho’s state Board of Education gave rave reviews Wednesday to newly announced plans for a special session of the Legislature to permanently boost education funding while also cutting taxes.
“I think this is potentially the biggest thing that’s happened for Idaho education at least since I’ve been tracking what’s going on,” said board President Kurt Liebich. “This is a significant investment in our system, not only in our K-12 system but in our higher ed system.”
He added, “My understanding here is what we’re doing here is dedicating funds, putting a placeholder in. We’re not in a position here to be talking about how that money is spent; that’s going to be a question at the legislative session. But this is really the placeholder of $330 million for K-12 and an additional $80 million for higher ed, and what’s encouraging to me is it’s being dedicated out of sales tax, which is arguably the most reliable form of revenue, and it’s ongoing investment, it’s not one-time. I think all those things are just terrific.”
+6 Idaho Gov. Little to call special session of Legislature to sign tax cut bill, boost school funding
Board member Linda Clark said, “This is very heartening that these are dedicated funds. Because I think louder than anything else, this speaks to the commitment of our governor and our Legislature to quality education.”
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said, “I just think it’s a great opportunity for education. As you all know around the table, there’s a lot of staffing shortages right now.”
In June, a board survey of school districts identified nearly 900 teacher vacancies in Idaho that school districts were unable to fill, and that was with only 78 of the 115 districts responding.
Ybarra said, “I’m hoping and hopeful that this initiative gets through – going to be super-supportive. … As you know, this will be my last few board meetings, but it’ll be a great ending to a term to watch this happen for public education.”
Ybarra lost her re-election bid for a third term as state superintendent in the GOP primary; Republican Debbie Critchfield, former president of the state board, and Democrat Terry Gilbert, a former longtime teacher and president of the Idaho Education Association, will face off for the post in November.
“I do have my concerns, though, about staffing,” Ybarra said. “And you can only do so much if we don’t plug in some of those holes that we have at the district level.”
She noted gains in some student test scores, and said if Idaho keeps focusing on shoring up the areas where it’s weakest, with the additional investments, “I’m confident that Idaho is going to make it to the top 10.”
Liebich said, “The onus on us is now to show a return on that investment.”
He noted substantial increases in Idaho’s public school budget over the last three years. “I know we’re going to have a lot of noise in some of the metrics in K-12 because of the pandemic,” he said, and suggested focusing on growth in early reading and literacy. “We simply have to see results,” Liebich said.
Clark said, “I think as a board we take the metrics very seriously. That’s important for us to say.”
Board member David Hill said, “I agree wholeheartedly about growth. We’ve done a lot over the years, setting the pandemic years aside, improving the status of education. … We mustn’t forget that. This is an amazing opportunity to build in structurally the appropriate level of investment, with the help of the Legislature to direct it in the right things driving forward, so the overall system improves.” He said as the system improves, momentum will build to support it.
“That’s the way you drive change. So it’s great,” Hill said.
Matthew Reiber, Gov. Brad Little’s education adviser, told the board, “Right now, we’re really focused on the special session goals, and what we’re trying to do there and secure not only this education funding but the tax relief as well. We think it’s been well-received by the Legislature. We have a list of, I think we’re over 60 co-sponsors now. So it’s looking pretty good, and we appreciate all the support.”
Little has posted a list of co-sponsors of the bill on the governor’s website showing that 25 of the 35 senators, including four Democrats, are signed onto the bill as sponsors or co-sponsors; and 37 of the 70 House members, including seven Democrats. That's more than a majority of each of the houses.
Also, seven of the nine members of the Senate Local Government & Taxation Committee, including the chairman, are co-sponsoring or sponsoring the bill; as are 11 of the 17 members of the House Revenue & Taxation Committee. That likely ensures the bill would easily clear the committees, both of which it would need to pass through before reaching full votes on the House and Senate floors next Thursday.
Board member Shawn Keough said, “I’m very appreciative of the governor’s leadership and the co-sponsors on the legislation, and wish them well. And it is a historic moment for Idaho.”
Reiber thanked the board and Idaho university presidents for their support. “We’re going to continue to need that support to get this across the finish line in eight days,” he said.
Board member Cally Roach noted the workforce focus of the higher education funding, and said the state will also need to measure results there. “It’s just a great opportunity, and I’m so excited,” she said, “and feel like it’s really going to move the dial.”
Board member Cindy Siddoway said, “This is our educational governor, and I’ve always known what a priority education is to Gov. Little. So I just think it’s a great opportunity, and I hope that Sherri’s right, I hope we do move to the top 10.”
At the close of the discussion, Liebich told Reiber, “I think you can tell the governor, based on the conversation we’ve had, this board is fully supportive of the action the governor has taken,” and will do “whatever we can” to support the effort.