BOISE — Idaho’s state Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday in favor of cutting 5% from the K-12 public school budget for the coming year, as proposed by Gov. Brad Little.
“We don’t want to cut anywhere, and certainly 5% isn’t something that we celebrate,” said Debbie Critchfield, board president. “Only when we compare it to where other states are. So as we look to see where financially other states are having to ask education and other entities to hold back, 5% doesn’t seem as terrible as some of the other situations.”
Some of the cuts, including $10 million from classroom technology, will be “softened” by adding back federal coronavirus aid funds, noted board member Linda Clark. Others, like a one-year freeze on teacher pay raises under the state’s career ladder plan, won’t.
Little asked the state board to approve a letter of support for the cut; it’s addressed to the state Board of Examiners, which has the power to impose across-the-board budget holdbacks during the course of the state budget year due to revenue shortfalls. Little chairs that board.
Greg Wilson, education adviser to the governor, said, “He’s very intent on that 5% being the upper end of what K-12 in terms of reductions for next year looks at. … The governor wanted a statement of support both from the board and from the superintendent of public instruction on that plan.”
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra, a member of the state education board, joined in the unanimous vote.