The University of Idaho campus in Moscow.

 U of I

The Idaho State Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to approve the University of Idaho’s request to take the first steps to acquire the University of Phoenix. 

Idaho’s land grant university proposed creating a not-for-profit, called NewU, in order to acquire the longstanding and controversial online higher-education institution. The board’s decision to allow the formation of the entity and to give it authority to pursue the transaction comes a day after UI publicly announced the proposal.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

