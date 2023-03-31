Originally published March 31 on IdahoEdNews.org.
In its final education-related budget vote, the Idaho Legislature approved a $41.3 million budget for the State Board of Education on Friday morning.
Senate Bill 1202 funds two supplemental line items — $1 million for arts grants for rural schools and $20 million for school safety and security grants. It also funds an additional 13 full-time positions at the State Board.
And the budget follows through on another of Gov. Brad Little’s promises: making the Empowering Parents grant program permanent with $30 million in state funding.
In total, the budget marks a 338.6% increase in general fund allocations from the previous year — a hard pill to swallow for some senators.
“This is another example of bureaucratic expansion and growth that is just becoming way too costly for our state,” Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, said as she explained her vote against the budget. She described the multimillion dollar budget as “death by a thousand cuts.”
And Sen. Carl Bjerke, R-Coeur d’Alene, opposed SB 1202 over a drag show held at North Idaho College — the Coeur d’Alene-based community college under threat of accreditation loss — and other activities in schools that Bjerke categorized as part of the “culture war.”
Bjerke said he’s heard from constituents who are pulling their kids out of NIC because of the drag show.
“We need to get back to what education is supposed to be about,” Bjerke said Friday.
The North Idaho senator’s debate comes on a significant day for NIC — the March 31 deadline for the school to submit a report demonstrating why it should keep its accreditation. The Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities asked NIC to address a number of concerns, including a swirl of administrative shuffles, declining enrollment and donor support, and a “continued exodus” of faculty and staff.
Over senators’ objections, the State Board spending bill passed 21-12. Then it hit even more trouble in the House — after brief debate.
Only one lawmaker spoke against the bill. Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, said he opposed sinking state money into continuing Empowering Parents, and bankrolling computers and devices the state doesn’t really control.
The bill’s floor sponsor, Rep. James Petzke, R-Meridian, said the federally funded Empowering Parents grants have been “wildly popular,” and urged lawmakers to keep the program going.
The vote was a cliffhanger.
For several seconds, it appeared that a majority of House members would reject the budget — a move that would have forced the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee to rewrite the spending plan, prolonging the 82-day session.
“People better change their votes, or we will be here tomorrow,” House Speaker Mike Moyle said from the speaker’s lectern.
Enough lawmakers flipped their vote to pass the budget on a 33-29 vote.
After the vote, Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, rose to rebuke Moyle. “That had to be the most unprofessional comment to make to this body,” Berch said. “I’m just flabbergasted.”
“Your criticism is well taken,” said Moyle, R-Star.