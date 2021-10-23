BOISE — Hundreds of thousands of shipping accidents occur each year in the United States, leading to product damage and loss of life. Brigham Young University-Idaho student Adam Stock comes from a family of truckers, and his grandfather died in one of those accidents.
Those accidents led Stock to develop a motorized strap system to better secure cargo loads in truck beds and trailers.
"My customers used to have this problem," Stock said in a video, pitching his company, Cargo Made-EZ. "Back then, when an employee would fail to secure a load because they didn't have a strap on-hand or because they were just too lazy to untangle the strap they did have, these little problems cost individual companies thousands of dollars a year in liability costs and product damage."
That pitch earned Cargo Made-EZ $25,000 during Boise Entrepreneur Week, a professional development event, featuring startup pitches from Idaho and beyond, that wrapped up Friday. Cargo Made-EZ won top prize in the 2 Minute Drill pitch competition. Another $25,000 top prize went to ERTH Beverage Company in the Trailmix pitch competition, which focuses on food and beverage startups.
The annual event is hosted by Trailhead, a downtown co-working space and startup incubator.
In addition to the cash prize, Cargo Made-EZ earned a spot in the third season finals of the game show 2 Minute Drill, which will air on Bloomberg Television Network and Amazon Prime Video this January. Hosted by investor David Meltzer, 2 Minute Drill features five contestants who have two minutes to make a successful pitch to a panel of judges. A $50,000 prize is awarded to the winner.
Stock told the Idaho Press he is "incredibly grateful" for the recognition and money his company received from Boise Entrepreneur Week. Cargo Made-EZ will use the cash to secure a patent for the motorized strap and buy equipment to develop in-house manufacturing capabilities.
Current Cargo Made-EZ customers include landscapers, construction companies and others that haul small loads. But Stock hopes to attract bigger customers, such as rental truck companies and long-haul shippers.
"With these funds and some company recognition, we might be able to make that happen," he said. "We're ready to hit the ground running."
Runners-up in the 2 Minute Drill competition were Crimson Medical Solutions — a company that provides a color-coding and labeling device for intravenous lines (tubes placed inside veins) to avoid medication errors — and Maggie, a professional training company focusing on women in the technology industry. Crimson Medical Solutions and Maggie each received $5,000 prizes.
Boise Entrepreneur Week has awarded more than $300,000 in prizes to entrepreneurs. The event is sponsored by Albertsons, Alturas Capital, Dan Berger, Idaho STEM Action Center, Scoggin Capital Investment, Trailhead, Vynyl, Zions Bank and others.
Trailmix competition winners ERTH Beverage Company, based in Garden City and founded by husband and wife Eric and Sam Herrera, sells craft beverages at retailers in the Treasure Valley and Wood River Valley as well as online. The non-alcoholic, plant-based drinks use organic herbs and fruits.
Judges were swayed by a "switchel," made with Idaho honey and apple cider vinegar. Sam Herrera said that beverage is based on a 17th century recipe, which was like the "Gatorade of the day."
In addition to the cash prize, ERTH won shelf space at Albertsons. That exposure should help ERTH launch a new pineapple spice drink that will be released in the coming weeks, Herrera said.
But the best of the part of competition was meeting new friends and mentors, she said.
"All of the companies that entered were all amazing," Herrera said.
Cocoa Bombs, an alternative to hot chocolate, which went viral on TikTok, earned a runner-up, $5,000 cash prize in the Trailmix competition. The company was founded in Boise by Eric Torres-Garcia.
“Our Trailmix judges were deeply impressed by the shelf readiness and unique value provided by ERTH Beverage Company and Cocoa Bombs,” said Tiam Rastegar, co-chairman of Boise Entrepreneur Week and Trailhead executive director. “It was clear that the founders of these companies understood their market opportunity and positioned themselves for success.”