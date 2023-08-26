Sheep Ranchers

Sheep ranchers Henry Etcheverry and Frank Shirts are calling on lawmakers and regulators to support tariffs and quotas on imported sheep and lamb products .

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Sheep Crossing (copy)

People line the roadway to get a look as an estimated 2,600 sheep are driven down Highway 55 from Brookside Lane in Eagle in this April 2023 file photo.

Idaho is long gone from the days where sheep outnumbered people six to one, but there are many ranchers still operating today who are keeping alive the state’s rich tradition.

However, their days might be numbered if there aren’t significant changes made to the industry’s imports.

Rupert-based sheep rancher Henry Etcheverry and Wilder rancher Frank Shirts are calling on lawmakers and regulators to support domestic sheep producers who are struggling to keep up with a market flooded with Australian products.

