Idaho is long gone from the days where sheep outnumbered people six to one, but there are many ranchers still operating today who are keeping alive the state’s rich tradition.
However, their days might be numbered if there aren’t significant changes made to the industry’s imports.
Rupert-based sheep rancher Henry Etcheverry and Wilder rancher Frank Shirts are calling on lawmakers and regulators to support domestic sheep producers who are struggling to keep up with a market flooded with Australian products.
“If we don’t get a handle on this, we’re done,” Etcheverry said Tuesday at a press conference in Boise.
Australian sheep products account for more than 70% of the U.S.’s supply, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
They said the strong exchange rate on the U.S. dollar to Australian currency means the Aussie products are much cheaper and local producers can’t compete.
“I like to think I’m a heckuva good sheepman and I know this guy right here is a heckuva good sheepman and we get production per ewe as good as I think you can could do,” Shirts said, “but we can’t do it.”
The ranchers are both supporting a petition sent this month by R-CALF USA, Ranchers-Cattlemen Action Legal Fund United Stockgrowers of America, to U.S. Trade representative Katherine Tai. The petition calls for tariffs and quotas on imported sheep and lamb products.
The men emphasized that they didn’t want to completely halt imports, and noted that the demand in the U.S. is too large for domestic producers to meet on their own.
“There’s room for us all here,” Shirts said.
Shirts currently oversees about 8,000 head of ewes, and his operation has dropped significantly over the past five years, he said. Each year, hundreds of people flock to Highway 55 near Eagle to watch one of Shirts’ bands of sheep and lambs cross the highway and travel into the Boise foothills to graze.
Etcheverry’s father came to the U.S. in 1929 as a teenager from the French Basque Country to herd sheep. Etcheverry joined his father’s business in 1972. His daughter, Dominique Etcheverry, has lived her whole life around the industry and got choked up as she spoke about the current situation.
“I think growing up in this, you hear about the ups and the downs, but I see the true seriousness of this,” she said. “I have great respect … for the sheep industry, these two men, and they’re so sincere in this effort. I think if they’re saying it’s dire, it’s real.”
Both ranchers spoke of the benefits to the industry, including grazing and how its helps reduce wildfire fuels as well as the economic impact of providing work and buying goods and services.
“We need to take care of our own,” Etcheverry said. “... I don’t expect them to be there with naval ships sinking barges bringing lamb over here, however, I think they need to protect their domestic producer. We’re the guys that pay taxes.”
The R-CALF petition argues that factors contributing to an imbalanced market include Australia’s use of the chemical compound known as compound 1080, which is largely banned in the U.S. to poison predators, puts the country at an advantage.
Predation accounts for 32.6% of sheep death losses and 40.1% of lamb losses, the USDA said.
“As a direct result, U.S. sheep producers face a distorted global market because the widespread use of compound 1080 allows Australia to incur fewer death losses (thus lower production costs) with its more effective means of predator control,” the petition said.
Shirts noted last year he lost several sheep to wolves.
The petition also said the exchange rate means Aussie exporters, “gain a profound pricing advantage over the U.S. sheep industry when the Australian dollar weakens relative to the U.S. dollar as this further lowers the price of Australian lamb and mutton imports.”
The Idaho sheep producers have also met with local officials in an attempt to get the word out, including Gov. Brad Little — whose grandfather was dubbed “sheep king of Idaho.” Scottish-born Andy Little oversaw 100,000 head of sheep.
“Governor Little shares the concerns of the sheep industry and is collaborating with other western states and local producers to identify how states can play a role in advocating for solutions,” Little’s Press Secretary Madison Hardy wrote in an email to the Idaho Press.
Etcheverry and Shirts are both in their 70s and hoping to someday retire, but neither feels confident they could sell or pass on their operations. The prices were so low last year that both men said they weren’t making enough to cover the cost of production. This year, they’re both breaking about even.
“I’ve got one nephew, he’d love to have this outfit,” Shirts said, “and I’d let him have it, but I don’t want to put him through it.”